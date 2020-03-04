Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Separately, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the third quarter valued at $1,069,000.

THCBU opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

About Tuscan

Tuscan Holdings Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

