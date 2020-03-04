Cowen AND Company LLC Trims Stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,157 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.25% of Mosaic Acquisition worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Mosaic Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Mosaic Acquisition by 1,888.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 994,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 944,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter.

In other Mosaic Acquisition news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $41,675.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MOSC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $10.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOSC. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Mosaic Acquisition from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mosaic Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Mosaic Acquisition Profile

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

