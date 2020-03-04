Credit Suisse Group Lowers Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 360 ($4.74) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 500 ($6.58).

PAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pagegroup to a sector performer rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pagegroup to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 515.56 ($6.78).

Shares of Pagegroup stock opened at GBX 378.40 ($4.98) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 457.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.97. Pagegroup has a 1-year low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

