Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Crispr Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($3.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 2.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,825,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

