Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Crispr Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($3.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 2.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,825,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.