Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CURO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $392.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.06. Curo Group has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 282.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curo Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 30,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $431,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,083,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,144,915. Insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 205,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 223,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

