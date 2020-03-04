Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants Acquires 26,005 Shares of Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants bought 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $629,321.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,126.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Daniel Plants also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, J Daniel Plants bought 23,855 shares of Cutera stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $575,621.15.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 706.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

