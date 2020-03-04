Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants Buys 23,855 Shares

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants bought 23,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $575,621.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,015.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Daniel Plants also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, J Daniel Plants bought 26,005 shares of Cutera stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $629,321.00.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 48,184.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,049 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cutera by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 132,951 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Cutera by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cutera by 25.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 95,597 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cutera by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 88,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

