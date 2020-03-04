CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVBF. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,655,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,668,000 after buying an additional 1,073,027 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 340,117 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 650.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 315,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,130,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,716,000 after buying an additional 287,119 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.