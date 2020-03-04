Daniela Mielke Purchases 8,000 Shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Daniela Mielke acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00.

TBBK opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $692.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bancorp by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 53,158 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 59,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bancorp by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

