Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) CEO Randall C. Stuewe Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DAR opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $56,100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $9,477,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,873,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

