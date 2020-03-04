David E. Sharbutt Sells 2,200 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMT stock opened at $242.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $176.84 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 110.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.