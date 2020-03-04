David J. Field Purchases 100,000 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO David J. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 969,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,944.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $485.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

ETM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

