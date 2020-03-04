David L. Schmitt Sells 2,831 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) VP David L. Schmitt sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $139,256.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CWST opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,701,000 after buying an additional 152,715 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,871,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,124,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after buying an additional 173,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 824,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,944,000 after buying an additional 89,728 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

