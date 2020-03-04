David M. Sheffield Sells 967 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $187.58 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $128.12 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.64 and a 200-day moving average of $177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Global Payments by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

