David W. Ghesquiere Sells 22,000 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $771,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,770.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.34% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

