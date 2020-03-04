David W. Kenny Purchases 55,400 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Stock

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NLSN stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

