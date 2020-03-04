Delancey W. Davis Sells 3,469 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FELE opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $61.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,228,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,372,000 after acquiring an additional 123,378 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,803,000 after acquiring an additional 120,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 82,113 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $3,336,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

