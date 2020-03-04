DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Acquires 167,456 Shares

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 167,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,976.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. DermTech has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.73.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DermTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DermTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

