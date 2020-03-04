Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DMRC. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Digimarc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $252.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.47. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 142.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.44%.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 844,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 722,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 194,183 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 296,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 101,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 182,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

