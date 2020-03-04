DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CTO Christopher Sharp Sells 3,073 Shares

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CTO Christopher Sharp sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $372,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54.

NYSE DLR opened at $129.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.25. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $138.46.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $2,814,000.

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

