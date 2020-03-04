DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) VP Kyle J. Kiser Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,629.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on DISH Network from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

