Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Given New GBX 125 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 160.71 ($2.11).

LON DC opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.56. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

