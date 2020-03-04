Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Holdings Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,388 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

