Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Tobam lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 84,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,934,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.11.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $339.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.15 and a 200-day moving average of $274.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.26. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,813 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,905 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

