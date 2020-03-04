DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,462 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Shares of DXC opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

