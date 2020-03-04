E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.55 ($12.27).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.96 ($12.74) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.65 and a 200-day moving average of €9.41. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

