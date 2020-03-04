EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 327,550 Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 327,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.55% of Agile Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 3,000,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 10,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,365.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.09. Agile Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

