EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 68,282 Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.47% of Aravive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $9,556,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 463,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aravive Inc has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

