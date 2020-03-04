EAM Investors LLC Buys New Stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 542,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.11% of Milestone Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 16.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Shares of MLSS opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Milestone Scientific Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.