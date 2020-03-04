EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 16,160 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

