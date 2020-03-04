EAM Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,863,000 after acquiring an additional 217,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $12,686,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 11.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 61.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 54,731 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.29. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

