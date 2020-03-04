EAM Investors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,600 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 860.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

HALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $259.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.