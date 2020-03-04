EAM Investors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,094,481. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Insulet stock opened at $174.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.11 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

