EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 194,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

STXS opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Stereotaxis Inc has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

