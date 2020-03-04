EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.58% of Delta Apparel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 132,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

DLA opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.03 million.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

