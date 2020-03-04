EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.11% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.04 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $429,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBSS shares. Sidoti raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

