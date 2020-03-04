EAM Investors LLC Makes New $719,000 Investment in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.58% of NeuBase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

