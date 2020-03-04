EAM Investors LLC Makes New $963,000 Investment in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intevac by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Intevac by 332.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

IVAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,604 shares in the company, valued at $667,533.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

