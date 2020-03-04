EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,154,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.60%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $564,985. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Essent Group to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.