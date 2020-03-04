EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 294,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.09% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $82.35 million, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

