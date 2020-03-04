EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $999.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.