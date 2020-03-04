EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,753 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Orion Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Orion Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.11.

Orion Group stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.58 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

