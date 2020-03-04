EAM Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AudioCodes by 456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 1,387.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

AUDC opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.99%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUDC. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

