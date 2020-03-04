EAM Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,228 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.13% of PAR Technology worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 729.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

PAR opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $480.59 million, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67.

PAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

