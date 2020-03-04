EAM Investors LLC Sells 29,096 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,096 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $531.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.