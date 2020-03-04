EAM Investors LLC Sells 3,970 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Entegris by 43.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 105,948 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entegris by 219.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after acquiring an additional 390,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 18.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $59.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. Entegris’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.