EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

