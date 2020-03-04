EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vectrus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vectrus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vectrus by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vectrus by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,470 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.67. Vectrus Inc has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

