EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 301,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.46% of Veru as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $39,890 over the last three months. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.34. Veru Inc has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

