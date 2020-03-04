Eaton Vance Management Acquires 4,328 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $42,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 567.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

